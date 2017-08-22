Fiorentina striker Kalinic joins AC Milan on loan

Milan, Aug 22 (IANS) Seven-time European football champions AC Milan announced on Tuesday the signing of Croatian striker Nikola Kalinic from Fiorentina on a loan deal with an obligation to buy.

"AC Milan are delighted to announce the signing of Nikola Kalinic from Fiorentina ACF on a loan deal with obligation to buy," Milan's statement read, adding that the 29-year-old has signed a four-year contract.

Kalinic joined Serie A side Fiorentina in 2015 from Ukraine's FC Dnipro, reports Efe.

The Croatian made his debut with his national team in a 2008 match against Moldavia. He also appeared in the UEFA Euro 2016 hosted by France. In total, he has played 35 times for Croatia.

Although Milan have not provided details about the value of the deal, some media outlets estimated it could reach up to $23 million.

