Fiorentina signs German Pezzella on loan from Betis

Rome, Aug 18 (IANS) Italian football club Fiorentina on Friday announced the contracting of Argentine defender German Pezzella on a one-year loan from Spanish side Real Betis with a purchase option.

The 26-year-old Pezzella is set to undergo a medical examination before joining his new teammates, according to the Serie A club's statement, reports Efe.

Pezzella made his debut as professional player at Argentine River Plate, where he played for six years before joining Betis in 2015, with whom he participated in 61 matches.

The Argentine defender is the 12th player to join Fiorentina during this transfer window.

