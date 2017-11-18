Fiorentina extend winger Chiesa's contract

Milan, Nov 18 (IANS) Italian football club ACF Fiorentina on Saturday announced that fast-rising winger Federico Chiesa has extended his contract by a season, penning a new deal until June 30, 2022.

The 20-year-old, a product of Fiorentina's academy, has scored two goals and provided three assists in 11 Serie A games so far, igniting interests from various European top clubs.

According to football-italia.net, Paris Saint-Germain and Napoli were after the Italy Under-21 international.

Under the new contract, Chiesa, son of former Fiorentina and Italy striker Enrico, will reportedly get a salary of two million euros ($2.35 million) per season.

