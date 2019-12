Amid countrywide protests against Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), BJP's Kaithal MLA Leela Ram Gurjar has stoked a fresh row by declaring that India does not belong to Mahatma Gandhi or Jawaharlal Nehru, but to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

In a video clip, which has gone viral on social media, the two-time MLA is heard warning those who are opposing CAA and NRC.