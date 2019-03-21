Finch ready to bat down the order at World Cup

Dubai, March 21 (IANS) Australia's limited-overs captain and opener Aaron Finch is ready to bat down the order if situation demands in the ICC cricket World Cup in England and Wales.

Finch and Usman Khawaja have had success at the top of the order recently, with partnerships of 83, 193 and 76 in the India series. They are also expected to open together in the five-match one-day international series against Pakistan, starting in Sharjah on Friday, according to the ICC's website.

But with David Warner's return impending, Finch might get demoted in the batting order for the World Cup.

"If that means me batting at six, I'll comfortably do that. If it's at the top, three or four - it doesn't matter," Finch said.

"Personal results aren't what this side is about. I think that's what has made our improvement as dramatic and quick as it has been. If you go in just solely focused on scoring a hundred or thinking, 'if I bat at five, I'm not going to get a hundred, I don't get enough opportunity', that's not what is best," he added.

Having led Australia to a famous series win in India, Finch took heart from the success and believed he has the game to work past his recent failings.

Some people would have taken a bit more notice (of Australia) over the last couple of weeks, he said.

"I still feel really good with my game ... my rhythm is there. There's probably been some times where you start doubting your technique. For me, it's about going back to what's worked for me in the past," he added.

--IANS

gau/vd