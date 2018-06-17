Financial inclusion experienced a boost under govt schemes: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday claimed that schemes like Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY), Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) and Stand-Up India are helping in greater financial inclusion. PM Modi chaired the fourth meeting of the governing council of Niti Aayog today at Rashtrapati Bhavan. During the meeting PM Modi said, the NITI Aayog Governing Council has approached complex issues of governance as "Team India", in the spirit of cooperative, competitive federalism. Addressing the meeting, PM Modi stressed on the need to tackle the issue of economic imbalances on a priority basis. He said, under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, almost 1.5 lakh Health and Wellness Centre's are being constructed and about 10 crore families will be provided health insurance worth of Rs 5 lakh every year. He further said, the Indian economy has grown at the rate of 7.7 percent. It was now a challenge to take the growth rate to double digits for which would require many important steps.