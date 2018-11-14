Financial inclusion has become a reality for 1.3 bn Indians: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday attended Fintech festival in Singapore. While delivering the keynote address, he mentioned that his government has made financial inclusion a reality for 1.3 billion Indians. PM Modi said, "My government came to office in 2014 with a mission of inclusive development that would change the life of each and every citizen, even the weakest in the remotest village. That mission needed a solid foundation of financial inclusion for all - a task that wasn't easy in a country of India's size. Financial inclusion has become a reality for 1.3 billion Indians. More than 1.2 billion biometric identities called Aadhaar were created in just a few years."