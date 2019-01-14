Finance Secy gets one-month extension till Feb-end

New Delhi, Jan 14 (IANS) The government on Monday extended the service of Finance Secretary Ajay Narayan Jha by a month till February-end. He was to retire on January 31.

Post superannuation, the 1982 batch IAS officer of Manipur cadre will join as member of the 15th Finance Commission on March 1, an official order said.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension in service in respect of Ajay Narayan Jha, Finance Secretary and Secretary, Department of Expenditure for a period of one month beyond his superannuation on January 31, 2019," the Department of Personnel and Training said.

Jha will become a member in place of Shaktikanta Das in the 15th Finance Commission with effect from March 1, the statement added.

Das, a retired 1980 batch IAS officer of Tamil Nadu cadre, has moved on to become the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor since December 12, 2018.

--IANS

