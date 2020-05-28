‘A Lot More Pain To The Economy’: Former Finance Secretary On Modi Govt’s Aatma Nirbhar Stimulus

NEW DELHI — The Narendra Modi government is under fire for rolling out an almost entirely liquidity and credit-driven stimulus package, while spending a mere 1% of India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) on migrant workers and small businesses that have lost everything in one of the world’s most punitive coronavirus lockdowns.

In a conversation with HuffPost India, Subhash Chandra Garg, the country’s former finance secretary, who took early retirement from the Indian Administrative Service following disagreements with the Modi government last year, explained why the “suboptimal” stimulus fails to rescue the economy and rehabilitate the most vulnerable.

Chandra, who has also served as India’s Economic Affairs Secretary and a former Executive Director of the World Bank, said, “Every decision you take has some consequences. If you take decisions like not assisting the businesses and jobless workers, there will be a lot more pain to the economy.”

Edited excerpts:

The fiscal spending in the economic stimulus is not enough.

Of course, it is very less. There has been a massive disruption of businesses. 70% of the economy remained shuttered in April. In May, close to 50% of the economy is still not producing. Seven crore small, medium and micro businesses have gone out of business. Some estimates suggest that over 10 crore workers have lost their jobs. The government needs to provide a good deal of assistance to business so they can survive and revive and restart their businesses. That requires the government to spend around Rs 5-7 lakh crore in assistance to businesses on the fiscal side, and around Rs7-10 lakh crore on the workers.

I don’t like this term ‘stimulus’. Stimulus normally works like a steroid on the demand side. We don’t need steroids at this moment. We need people to carry on with their lives. The government package should have been entirely fiscal support for survival and revival. This mode of using credit and guarantees is really going nowhere. This, in fact, is compromising the credit culture in the country. It will do more harm to the financial industry and banks in the long run.

One set of direct benefit transfers to construction workers took over a month because state governments did not have the bank details of even registered beneficiaries. Do migrant workers need more fiscal assistance?

Absolutely. Migrant workers are the most vulnerable and need more. They do not have a place to stay. They have lost their savings. They are strangers or guests in the cities where they work and live. They had to walk hundreds of kilometers and take all sorts of transport to somehow reach home. They needed cash, food and some maintenance expenditure. If that had been provided, I believe they would not have gone. They left out of desperation to survive. But wherever they go, they need financial assistance to survive and live their lives. NREGA (National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) is not a perfect solution for most migrants. Some migrants may get some wage support but a lot of them require other financial assistance from the government.

I know the government said that it is difficult to register migrant workers. I don’t agree with that kind of characterisation at all. If we can register 9 crore farmers for the PM Kisan scheme, we can register 10-15 crore migrant workers. Everyone of them now has an Aadhaar ID. Almost everyone has a bank account. Even if there is some leakage, we can reach 80% to 90% of them. I’m entirely for cash transfer into the bank accounts of migrant workers to provide at least 30% to 50% of their loss of wages.

What about agricultural workers?

The agriculture segment is much less affected by the Covid crisis. We had a good harvest, especially on the cereal side of the food grain and fruits. But some discretionary items like flowers and vegetables have also got affected. So, landless labourers and farmers have been affected, but that in my mind is a smaller number, maybe about 10% of the 13- 15 crore workers and farmers who are into cultivation. A cash transfer scheme like the PM Kisan Yojana for farmers is needed for non-farmers as well.

