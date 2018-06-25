Finance will not hinder massive construction in India: Piyush Goyal

Union Finance Minister Piyush Goyal attended panel discussion and interactive session at AIIB Summit 2018 in Mumbai. He said that he doesn't think that finance will be deterrence in the creation of infrastructure that India requires. He added, "I don't feel that we'll have a problem of finance when we are doing a roll out of massive construction in India. In coming years different estimates are being made. We believe we will lay about 4.5 trillion dollars over the next 10 years at the minimum".