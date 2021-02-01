Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposes Union Budget for Education & Schools

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced India’s Union Budget for the year 2021-2022. She stated that more than 15,000 schools will be strengthened under National Education Policy 2020. She added that ‘100 new Sainik Schools are to be made’, Nirmala Sitharaman also stated that there are other 'umbrella' structures to be created for higher education in India. In order to boost the educational sector which was hit during the COVID pandemic. She further added that in terms of the setting up of Higher Education, Central University to be set up in Leh and Ladakh. Watch the video to know more about Union Budget 2021!