FM Launches National Monetisation Pipeline, Says Govt to Retain Asset Ownership

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday, 23 August, launched the National Monetisation Pipeline and spoke about the government's infrastructure assets to be sold and monetised over four years.

"Proactive trust that has been given for monetisation... it will be beneficial for the ecosystem. This is also in line with what was said during Budget 2021", Sitharaman said.

"National Monetisation Pipeline talks about brownfield assets where investment is already being made, where there are assets either languishing, not fully monetised, or under-utilised," Sitharaman explained.

She went on to say that by bringing in private participation, the government would be able to monetise assets better and with the resources thus obtained, it would be able to pump more funds into infrastructure building.

"For those who have this question in mind – are we selling away the lands? No. National Monetization Pipeline is talking about brownfield assets that need to be better monetised," Sitharaman said.

She added that ownership of assets remains with the government.

"There will be a mandatory hand back. They (private sector partners) will have to give it back after a certain time," the finance minister said.

"We are fully committed to delivering success to the National Monetisation Pipeline. We feel that it is very important to bring in the private sector for better operation and maintenance. Therefore, we are committed to very strong delivery on the ground," NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said on Monday.

He said that infrastructure assets worth Rs 6 lakh crore across rail, road and power sectors would be monetised over the four years.

