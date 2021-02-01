Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announces budget 2021 for Minimum Government, Maximum Governance

On Minimum Government, Maximum Governance in the new budget 2021 announced today by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, she said it will outline plans for reforms in the governance. A number of steps have been taken in the last few years to bring reform in the tribunal for the speedy delivery of justice. National Commission for Allied Health Care Professionals Bill has been proposed in the parliament. National Nursing and Midwife Commission Bill has also been proposed in the parliament. The 4th coming census will be the 1st digital census in the history of India. For this 3,768 crore have been allocated.

