Finals of FC Bayern Youth Cup India starts on Saturday

New Delhi, Feb 1 (IANS) As many as top-10 qualifying schools will battle it out against each other in the National Finals of the sixth edition of the FC Bayern Youth Cup India, it was announced on Friday.

The two-day tournament will begin on Saturday at the The BASE here, an initiative by adidas.

The National Finals will be attended by World Cup Winner and FC Bayern Hall of Famer, Bixente Lizarazu, who will engage with the promising footballers and impart his vast knowledge and skills.

Teams from Jammu and Kashmir and West Bengal will participate for the first time in the meet.

The winning team will represent India in the FC Bayern Youth Cup World Finals and train under the watchful eye of professional coaches from the Munich-based football club.

Talking about the tournament, Sharad Singla, Head- Activations, adidas India, said: "adidas, as the global leader in football, is constantly exploring initiatives to nurture football in India and introduce new avenues to inspire the youth to experience the beautiful game.

"We have hosted five editions of the FC Bayern Youth Cup and this year we have taken of the concept to other parts of the country. We have tested the skills of the young creators in Jammu and Kashmir and Kolkata for the first time."

