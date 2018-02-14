Finally, He Proposed!

The Love Trip – Part 6: Distance made the heart grow stronger.

The train ride to Pondicherry was fantastic. Great seats, great view, and fun people who kept asking us to feature in their selfies. Most of them thought we were married. Adrian and I. We played along. Someone even asked him if we wanted to have babies. I interrupted with a big “yes!”



“I’m actually pregnant, it’s why we’re here – to bless the baby at the many, many temples in the South.”



We saw Pondi by bike. And a little later, on horseback. Everyone at Pondi seemed to have taken an interest in us. Some of the boys asked Aidy when he intended on marrying me.

“A girl like Meetali will never marry a boy like me,” he blushed.

Not marrying the tree

We went to Auroville where we met Aidy’s friend – Vinod. He was raised in Auroville by his adoptive white parents. “You know Adrian,” he taunted, “I’m in love with a girl and I really need to start earning the big bucks. It’s why I’m going to Dubai, to get rich, and then ask her to marry me. Because that’s what gentlemen do, they marry the women they love.” I burst out laughing, because I had never seen Aidy this embarrassed ever before.

A few days later, Aidy was hospitalised because of a stomachbug. Once he felt better we headed to Madurai, which was again disappointing. Here, it was my turn to fall ill. I had a bad case of the flu – a fever by night and a shitty cold to deal with all morning. Aidy was by my side through it all. I cried in his arms not believing what I had found and how soon I would lose it.

Love sick

Over the next few days we went temple hopping. I even caught Aidy praying at one of them. “But you’re an athiest,” I said, “What are you praying for?” He didn’t say. Our last day at Madurai was bitter-sweet; sweet because we were really excited about our next stop – Chennai – bitter because it was our last stop. After Chennai, I’d have to leave Aidy and go back to Bombay. It was my niece’s wedding. Aidy on the other hand would go on to Orissa. We would literally part ways – one goes east, the other west.

On our way to Chennai a simple journey turned into a disaster, leading us to jump off a moving train and lie stranded at a small random station surrounded by gazing locals. They seemed friendly enough, and offered Aidy some local weed. We spent a few hours waiting for the next train at a remote station. This was the first glimpse of rural India for Aidy.

