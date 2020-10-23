‘Look At India, It’s Filthy’: Trump at Final Debate Against Biden

With just 12 days to go before USA gets its next president, Democratic candidate Joe Biden and President Donald Trump faced off in their second and final presidential debate in Nashville on Friday, 23 October.

Under a new rule, their microphones will be muted at times to allow the opponent to speak uninterrupted for the designated time allotted.

The Commission on Presidential Debates has said that it was changing the debate rules, so that each candidate will be silenced while the other gives a two-minute opening statement – at the start of each 15-minute segment. During the rest of the discussion, in each block, the microphones will be open.

This comes after the chaos of the first presidential debate, where Trump spoke over his time, and bled his comments into Biden’s designated two minutes.

This is also the first face-off between the two candidates after Trump's COVID diagnosis, which is sure to be a central topic of discussion during the debate.

‘We Are Heading Into A Dark Winter’: Biden on USA’s COVID Situation

It will go away and as I say, we’re rounding the turn, we’re rounding the corner. It’s going away,” said Trump when questioned about the coronavirus.

Taking the stage for the first time against Biden after his positive COVID diagnosis, Trump made dubious claims that a vaccine was “ready,” and that he is “immune” because he had recovered from his own illness.

“It will be distributed very quickly,” Trump said, speaking of the vaccine that he said he could not guarantee, when further probed.

Biden shot back, citing Trump’s mishandling of the coronavirus as the primary reason for him not being worthy of being elected for a second term.

“You hear nothing else I say tonight, hear this: Anyone who’s responsible for not taking control, in fact… saying I take no responsibility initially, anyone who’s responsible for that many deaths should not remain as president of the United States of America,” Biden said.

“I would make sure that we set up national standards as to how to open up schools and open up businesses so they can be safe and give them the wherewithal, the financial resources to be able to do that,” he added.

When President Trump claimed that the United States is “learning to live” with the coronavirus pandemic, Biden addressed the American electorate.

“He says we are learning to live with it – people are learning to die with it,” Biden said. “You folks home who have an empty chair at the kitchen table this morning, that man or wife going to bed tonight and reaching over to try to touch – out of habit – where their wife or husband was is gone – learning to live with it? Come on, we are dying with it. When is the last time – is it really dangerous? Will you tell the people it is dangerous now?”

On Fundraising

“I could blow away your records like you wouldn’t believe,” Trump said addressing Biden’s strong fundraising in comparison to his own.

“We don’t need money. We have plenty of money,” Biden replied.

Biden and the Democratic Party outraised Trump and the Republicans by $135 million in September — $383 million to $247.8 million.

New York: A Ghost Town?

"If you go and look at what's happened to New York, it's a ghost town. It's a ghost town. And when you talk about plexiglass, these are restaurants that are dying. These are businesses with no money," Trump said.

"Putting up plexiglass is unbelievably expensive, and it's not the answer. I mean, you're going to sit there in a cubicle wrapped around with plastic? These are businesses that are dying, Joe. You can't do that to people. You just can't — take a look at New York and what's happened to my wonderful city for so many years. I loved it. It was vibrant. It's dying. Everyone's leaving New York”, he added, claiming that Americans can’t stay home in the face of a pandemic.

On Tax Returns and Personal Finance

“I have not taken a penny from any foreign source ever in my life,” Biden said when Trump made unsubstantiated claims around Joe Biden’s finances.

“We learned that this President paid 50 times the tax in China (that he has in the US), has a secret bank account with China, does business in China, and, in fact is talking about me taking money? I have not taken a single penny from any country whatsoever, ever.”

