Before final settlement of boundary question, need to jointly maintain peace in border areas: Chinese Envoy

On border area question, Chinese envoy to India said that India and China need to maintain peace and tranquility along the boundary before the final settlement of the issue. "The China-India boundary question is a complex and sensitive issue left over from history. Since the establishment of the Special Representatives meeting on the boundary question in 2003, the two sides have held 21 rounds of meetings, which have played an important role in promoting the settlement of the boundary question and maintaining peace and tranquility in the border areas," Chinese Ambassador to India, Sun Weidong told ANI. "At present, following the important consensus of our leaders to properly handle boundary question and promote the growth of bilateral relations, and with their political guidance, the two sides has been pushing forward the Special Representatives; meeting process bearing in mind the overall bilateral ties and people's well-being, and striving to seek a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable solution to the boundary question," Sun further stated. "Before the final settlement of the boundary question, we need to jointly maintain peace and tranquility in the border areas," Chinese envoy said.