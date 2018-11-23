Final selection of Kia Australian Open Ballkids program on Saturday

New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) Out of 100 shortlisted boys, ten talented kids will make history when they are selected to become ballkids for the upcoming 2019 Australian Open.

Two officials from Tennis Australia will select them from the shortlisted 100 at the RK Khanna stadium on Saturday. All the kids are mentored by India's Davis Cup captain and multiple Grand Slam winner Mahesh Bhupathi and the chosen ones will have a special masterclass with the Indian star on Sunday.

Commenting on the selection process, Bhupathi said: "I am thrilled to be part of this exciting initiative. I am looking forward to interacting with these talented 100 kids," the Indian tennis star said on the eve of the selection trials.

"I believe they are all just 10-12 years old and are yet fully versed with the nuances of the sport. It's amazing," he added.

KIA Motors, partner of the year's first Grand Slam tennis tournament, has bought the unique Australian Open Ballkids Programme to India for the first time.

