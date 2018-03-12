Final round of Super Cup to start from March 31

New Delhi, March 12 (IANS) The final round of the inaugural edition of the Hero Super Cup which will be played on a knock-out format will kick-off on March 31 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, it was announced during a draw conducted by the All India Football Federation on Monday.

The final is slated for April 20. However, keeping in mind the AFC Cup commitments of Bengaluru FC and Aizawl FC, the dates for the quarter-finals will be announced later.

The tournament will be played among the top six teams of the Hero Indian Super League, and the Hero I-League along with the winners of the four qualifier matches.

The qualifiers which are to be played among teams ranked seventh to 10 in the ISL and the I-League would also be held at the same venue on March 15 and March 16 respectively.

The draw was conducted by AIFF senior vice president Subrata Dutta, AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das, FIFA Development Officer Prince Rufus and Delhi Soccer Association President Shaji Prabhakaran.

Speaking at the draw, Datta said: "The Hero Super Cup was formatted to include Hero Indian Super League teams in a tournament along with the Hero I-League clubs. This tournament will fascinate and enamour the length and breadth of the nation enhancing the growth of football in India."

--IANS

