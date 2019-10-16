Final Ayodhya case hearing begins in SC, CJI Gogoi says, 'enough is enough'

Five-judge Constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi begins hearing in the Ayodhya Ram Temple-Babri Masjid land case in Supreme Court on October 16. Today is the 40th day of hearing in the case. CJI Ranjan Gogoi has refused to take any intervention application in the case. CJI Ranjan Gogoi while dismissing intervention application of one of the parties Hindu Maha Sabha in Ayodhya land case, said, "This matter is going to be over by 5 pm today. Enough is enough." The 16th century Babri Masjid was demolished on December 6, 1992. The top court had recently said that it would wrap up hearing in the case on October 17, a day earlier than it was scheduled to. The judgment is likely to be passed on November 4-5.

