Filmmaking workshop attracts enthusiastic youth in Srinagar

Film making workshop organised by Actor's Creative Theatre (ACT) in Srinagar attracted enthusiastic youth of Kashmir valley. The workshop was organised under leadership of Mushtaq Ali Ahmad Khan and experts from Chandigarh, Kerala and Mumbai. The purpose of this workshop was to provide youth with a proper platform for art of filmmaking professionally. During the workshop participants got special training from the experts of Film and Television Institute of India (FTII). Participants attend both theory and practical classes where the experts teach them about the self introduction, script writing, editing, acting and latest techniques of photography and videography. "This is the great opportunity for us to participate in such type of important workshop which is very important in film making so we hope that authorities will organize such type workshops in future aimed to provide a proper platform for those youths who want to adopt the film line professionally" said a participant.