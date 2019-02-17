Filmmaking: Braving All Transitions (Column: B-Town)

The film industry during the 70s and 80s consisted mostly of prospect hunters. There were established production houses but more coming every day to give a shot to filmmaking. The Hindi film industry moved from Lahore to Kolkata and thence to Mumbai where it prospered, throbbed and still delivers anything between 150 to 200 films every year.

But 90 per cent of the films fail to deliver and lose the investment on regular basis! Why does this happen and why do more people still flock to the industry wanting to make films? Where do the new funds come from if most who invest here exit with losses? It is now called an industry but it is more like a casino where the stakes are always against the investor.

There are two sides to this losses and investment circle as well as two phases: the era of independent producers and the era of the corporate culture filmmaking, marketing era. The corporate kind now calls the shots. Like the West, India too followed a studio system, each having a number of actors and technicians on its muster. That era gave some great artistes as well as the creative minds. Most of them fell to the high risk business of filmmaking eventually.

There were studios like Bombay Talkies, Filmistan, Filmalaya, Ranjit, Basant, Prabhat, Kohinoor, Imperial and so on. But films have had this magnetic power to draw people from all over, either to act or to be in related creative fields. Aspirations drove many youth to take a train to Mumbai. Punjabis, somehow, dominated the inflow. Big stars, big banners all had Punjab background till Amitabh Bachchan happened in the 1970s.

Getting back to independent filmmakers, they flourished following the end of the studio system. The thing about filmmaking was that it required no qualification if you had money. If not, it was a hard climb till one could make his own film. The fact that anybody could become a film producer was the main reason why over 90 per cent of films failed in any given year. The idea for most of them was to make a quick buck. No experience, no knowledge of filmmaking or content (after all, content is what makes a movie work). Some of these aspiring producers had money and the film industry always welcomed that for there was no financing available from banks or other institutions.

In the film industry, nobody cared where the money came from as long as it did. The industry ran on suspect money sources as politicians, diamond merchants, farm owners, businessmen, smugglers and, eventually, the underworld started bankrolling the films.

Content and quality was never the priority, money was. Filmmaking may not be a profitable business for most, but it ran kitchens while a film was under production. The system as it worked, a producer had to just sign a pro note and a film processing lab guarantee and he could raise monies. The liens were only on the film's negative, never on an individual! (A bit complicated but high interest rates charging Shylocks always fell for it.) These lab guarantees did not mean anything if a film never saw the release! These were such days that everything as in commitment was on word of mouth. Of course, except, the promissory notes a producer signed for the financier.

There were so many independent producers who thrived on the law of averages. That is to say, if one film worked after a couple of flops he was still in the game. That one hit made him into a go to man with those 3 to 5 per cent interest charging financiers. And such producers were many as against multiple fly by night kinds.

There were regular banners like BR Films, Shakti Films, Pramod Films, Rajshri Productions, Yash Raj Films, Nadiadwala brothers (each with his own banner), Goel Cine, H.S. Rawail, Manoj Kumar, Rajendra Kumar, Pahlaj Nihalani, Dara Singh, Jeetendra and many score more big time and small filmmakers, who accounted for hits as well as flops but had learnt the business of filmmaking and ended up with a number of film negatives under their names. A film negative has been a cash cheque over the period.

Earlier, a film negative owning could earn you money again in re-issue rights or by selling it. When the video format came, it earned money for the maker through video rights. When Doordarshan came on the scene, the same negative earned from DD terrestrial telecast rights and, now, private TV channels telecast rights. Luckily, these rights are for a limited period and re-occur every few years. And their generations, not competent in either filmmaking or other fields in most cases, are still eating out of these rights.

