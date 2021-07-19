Filmmaker Prakash Jha, Screenwriter Juhi Chaturvedi in Jury Panel of 'CFBP Consumer Film Festival 2021'

Entries can be submitted till August 31 19th July 2021: “Ab Consumer Banega Creator!” The 4th edition of the eagerly awaited CFBP Consumer Film Festival (CFF) organized by the Council for Fair Business Practices (CFBP) has been announced in sheer grand style with eminent filmmaker Prakash Jha and screenwriter Juhi Chaturvedi as part of the Jury Panel. Filmmakers, Actors, Artists, NGOs, Corporates & Students can send in their entries for CFF 2021 by August 31,2021. The entries in short films, tagline contest and painting / poster competition should be submitted on any of the following topics: Fair Business Practices, Mera Haq My Rights,Women Empowerment, Learnings from Lockdown & (*Unstuck' - Only for Painting / Poster). To register and participate, please log on to www.consumerfilmfestival.com. There is No Registration Fees for submitting the entries & it’s free for all. The Grand Finale event will be held in 4th quarter of 2021.

Teaser Video Link : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xEJ_hiDEG40 The competition is open to individuals and groups from all over the country.Professionals, Film Makers, Companies, Corporates, Organizations, Students, Individuals, Young upcoming stars and NGO’s all are invited.The winner in all the competitions will be awarded a Cash Prize along with a Trophy & Certificate from the Chief Guest of the day of the Award function.All the Cash Prizes are subject to Indian Tax laws.

Jury Members comprise of eminent names such as: Justice B. N. Srikrishna – Chairman,FSLRC, Former Judge Supreme Court of India, Prof.Vishwanath Sabale - Dean, Sir JJ School of Arts, Mr. Minhaz Merchant - Editor, Author and Publisher, Ms. Dolly Thakore - Veteran Indian Theatre Actor and Casting Director, Mr. Avinash Kaul – CEO, Network 18, Ms. Juhi Chaturvedi - Award winning Indian Screenwriter, Mr. Prakash Jha – Award Winning Film Director; and CA Mr. Nihar N. Jambusaria – President, ICAI.

The Festival is supported by Mr. Shekhar Bajaj (CMD, Bajaj Electricals), Mrs. Rajashree Birla (Padma Bhushan, Philanthropist, Chairperson, FICCI, Aditya Birla CSR Centre for Excellence) and Mr. Anand Mahindra (Chairman, Mahindra Group). CFBP, founded in 1966 by stalwarts of business and industry such as Mr. J. R. D. Tata, Mr. Ramkrishna Bajaj, Mr. Arvind Mafatlal, Mr. F.T. Khorakiwala, Mr. Naval Tata, Mr. S.P. Godrej and Mr. J.N. Guzder, and others who recognized the imperative need of business and industry to regulate itself. It is now headed by its President Mr. Swapnil Kothari - A renowned Lawyer & Panelist on major National TV Channels & an internationally ranked Chess Player. On this occasion of celebrating its 55th year of existence, CFBP is hosting its “4th Consumer Film Festival”, Chaired by Ms. Kiren Shrivastav - Chairperson, “CFBP Consumer Film Festival” & also CEO, Founder of Molecule Communications and Founder of Fempowerment Awards.

Mr. Swapnil Kothari, President, CFBP, says, “In the new normal after a global pandemic, the Consumer Film Festival is a good way to create awareness amongst consumers with respect to their rights through an altogether innovatively creative platform. It also gives a chance to the budding filmmakers & other creative minds, especially youngsters to send their entries on any of the specified topics. This could be a platform for them not only to get recognition but also opportunities in the creative world.” He added, “This year, some of the best creative minds in the business of entertainment such as filmmaker Prakash Jha ji, writer Juhi Chaturvedi and Network 18 CEO Avinash Kaul have been added to the list of existing luminaries. We are confident that entrants will get a once in a lifetime opportunity to have their creativity adjudged by these brilliant minds.” Esteemed Sponsors of this Festival are: Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, Phillip Capital (I) Ltd, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Electricals Ltd. Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. and Bank of Baroda.

CFBP undertakes a wide spectrum of initiatives to further its mission which includes conducting public seminars and painting competitions for the upcoming artists on key consumer issues. It serves as a bridge between the manufacturers and consumers of promotion of good business relationship. Its members include businessmen, professionals and consumers.

Further details on the registration process as well as the terms and conditions for each section will be available on the CFBP Consumer Film Festival website.

