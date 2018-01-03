Filmmaker Christopher Nolan is coming to India, reveals Big B

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is an avid social media user, recently revealed via his blog that the acclaimed British filmmaker Christopher Nolan will be coming to India in a month. According to Big B's blog, Nolan will be coming India to "inaugurate or at least lend support to a few matters." The veteran actor also revealed that Kodak will open its facility here by March. The megastar wrote, "It is all about to change yet again Kodak, that largest name for film, is coming back. Many in the world of direction and production are finding values in the product done on film to be the more liked subject. So, like Dunkirk, the film by that renowned Christopher Nolan (who) uses only film for his picture." He added, "And in a month or so, the man himself Mr Nolan is coming to India to inaugurate or at least lend support to a few matters." Well, this is certainly good news for all Christopher Nolan fans!