Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit hails SC's verdict on 'Padmaavat'

Hailing the Supreme Court's decision of clearing 'Padmaavat' for pan-India release on January 25, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit on Thursday said he and his organisation Indian Motion Pictures Producers' Association (IMPPA) is very grateful to Supreme Court for suspending the ban orders by four states. While talking to ANI, the Vice President of IMPPA said that the states that have imposed the ban should follow the Supreme Court decision. The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed notifications issued by four states, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Gujarat to ban the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's controversial film 'Padmaavat'. In its interim order, the court said all states are constitutionally obliged to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incident during the screening of the film after permission has been granted by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).