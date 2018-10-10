Film trade expert Santosh Singh Jain dead at 97

Mumbai, Oct 10 (IANS) Indian film trade expert Santosh Singh Jain died here on Wednesday at the age of 97, his family said.

"Our family and film trade's patriarch Santosh Singh Jain left for his heavenly abode about at 4 a.m. today morning at his Bombay residence. He was 97. Jain saheb lived a legendary professional as well as personal life. We will always miss you Daddy," Harsh Jain, his great grandson, tweeted on Wednesday.

Members of the film fraternity's trade network condoled the demise of Santosh Singh Jain, a former Central Circuit Cine Association (CCCA) President, and former President of the Film Federation of India. He had turned a year older on October 5.

Writer-filmmaker Amit Khanna said he was the senior-most leader of the Indian film industry, where he worked as a producer, distributor, exhibitor and also a financier.

"Jain saab your contribution to Indian film industry will never be forgotten. My respects. Rest in peace," Khanna said.

Trade analyst Komal Nahta tweeted: "Very sorry to learn about demise of the extremely affable Shri Santosh Singh Jain... Film trade people remember him as the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of the industry. Survived by an entire trade which will grieve the death of a Superman.

Santosh Singh Jain was also addressed as 'The Iron Man', said trade expert Atul Mohan.

"Longest serving president of CCCA (34 years). May his soul rest in peace and guide us ahead," Mohan added.

