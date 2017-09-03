Filipe Luis eyes a chance in Brazil football team

Manaus (Brazil), Sep 3 (IANS) Defender Filipe Luis said he will attempt to stake a claim for a regular starting berth in Brazil's national football team if given the chance to play against Colombia in their World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.

Luis is expected to line up at left-back in the match in Barranquilla in place of Real Madrid's defender Marcelo, who is suspended, reports Xinhua news agency.

"My objective is to leave the manager in doubt and to make it difficult for him to decide who to select," Luis told a press conference in Brazil's Amazonian capital where the Selecao are training.

"I want Marcelo to feel under pressure because competition is always healthy and makes you grow as a player," he added.

Despite losing his place as Brazil's first-choice left-back since Tite replaced Dunga as national team coach in June last year, Luis said he was happy to remain a member of the squad.

"Every player wants to play as much as possible, but Tite has managed to keep the group happy, even players who aren't playing like me and Thiago Silva," the Atletico Madrid defender said.

Brazil lead the South American zone CONMEBOL standings with 36 points, 11 points clear of second-placed Colombia with three matches remaining.

The top four teams will earn an automatic place at next year's World Cup in Russia while the fifth-ranked side will advance to an intercontinental playoff.

