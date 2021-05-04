File status report on plea over black-marketing of COVID-19 medicines: Delhi HC to police

Representative image

New Delhi [India], May 4 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the Delhi Police to file a status report on a petition alleging medical mafia-politicians nexus indulging in black-marketing of COVID-19 medicines.

A division bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Justice Rekha Palli asked the Delhi Police to file status report and listed the matter for May 17.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Deepak Singh.

Advocate Virag Gupta, appearing for the petitioner, urged the high court to issue direction to registre FIR and investigate into the medical mafia-politicians nexus by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to issue direction to detent persons indulging in black-marketing of COVID-19 medicines as per National Security Act, 1980 and to direct for disqualification of MPs and MLAs found to be hoarding and illegally distributing COVID-19 medicines.

"That the country is going through the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic and the public is being made to run from pillar to post to avail critical medicines such as Remdesivir. At the same time, politicians of all political parties are able to gather huge stocks of the same, even as they do not have the required permissions under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and other specialised provisions for the same," the petition said. (ANI)