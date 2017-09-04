FIH names new Marketing and Communications Director

Lausanne, Sep 4 (IANS) The International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Monday announced the appointment of German Delf Ness as its Marketing and Communications Director.

Delf will take up the newly created position in the FIH Headquarters in Lausanne in October, according to an FIH release.

"The former Vice-President of the German hockey federation DHB will be responsible for leading the sport's marketing, digital and communications strategies going forward," FIH said in a statement.

In addition to relinquishing his voluntary position with the DHB, where he was responsible for marketing, communication and events, he also leaves his consultancy role with stilwerk (stilwerk.com) where he was part of the Management Board.

