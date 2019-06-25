FIH finals: Triumphant Indian women's hockey team returns to India

Triumphant Indian women's hockey team arrived at the Delhi airport today. They returned to India after winning the FIH (Federation Internationale de Hockey) Women's Series Finals in Japan against the host country. India defeated host Japan by 3-1 in the final on June 23. While speaking to ANI, Indian women's hockey team goalkeeper and Vice-Captain Savita Punia said, "Our experience there was really good, we went there with a target and achieved it which has made us really happy. We achieved our goal of winning there, winning against Japan in the finals was good but ranks really don't matter today." The team had defeated the tournament hosts Japan by 3-1 at the Hiroshima Hockey Stadium.