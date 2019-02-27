Will have to figure out way in ODI series to get Glenn Maxwell out: KL Rahul after Australia clinches T20I series

The Australian cricket team (194/3) beat India (190/4) by seven wickets and clinched the two-match T20I series on Wednesday by 2-0. Glenn Maxwell smashed an unbeaten 113* off just 55 balls as he single-handedly dismantled the India bowling line-up and helped Australia clinch their first T20I series win in India. While addressing the post match press conference in Bengaluru, 26-year-old, Indian top-order batsman KL Rahul said, "Anybody in such a good form will always be dangerous for the opposition. We all know what a strong player Glenn Maxwell is. He can play all around the park. It was a special knock from him. If he carries out same form in the ODI series then we will have to figure out a way to get him out." "I spent a lot of time with Rahul Dravid working on my game and just chatting about cricket. He helped me a lot in the five games that I have played with India A Team. It is nice to be back with the boys and playing with men in blue. I have learnt a lot from these two games which will help me further," Rahul added.