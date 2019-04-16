Fighting from Kerala to represent 'different viewpoints' of India: Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that he chose to fight from Kerala, other than his traditional Amethi Lok Sabha seat, because he wanted to give a message that 'India is not just one perspective' rather it is 'millions and millions of different viewpoint' which are 'important' for the country. "I normally fight the election from Amethi in north India but this time I chose to give a message to south India by fighting from Kerala. I wanted to give a message that India is not just one perspective, India is not just one idea, India is million and millions of different viewpoint, different perspectives and all of those are important to us," Gandhi said at a public rally in Kerala's Kollam.