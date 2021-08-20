Fighter Jets, Humvees, Guns, Drones: How the US 'Enriched' Taliban's War Chest | Full List

News Desk
·3-min read

As the Taliban took over Afghanistan, they seized the weapons and equipment left behind by fleeing Afghan forces. A lot of these were provided to Afghanistan by the US. Video showed the advancing insurgents inspecting long lines of vehicles and opening crates of new firearms, communications gear and even military drones. “Everything that hasn’t been destroyed is the Taliban’s now,” Reuters quoted one US official.

Current and former US officials say there is concern those weapons could be used to kill civilians, be seized by other militant groups such as Islamic State to attack US-interests in the region, or even potentially be handed over to adversaries including China and Russia. The situation, experts say, shows the United States needs a better way to monitor equipment it gives to allies.

President Joe Biden’s administration is so concerned about the weapons that it is considering a number of options to pursue. The officials said launching airstrikes against the larger equipment, such as helicopters, has not been ruled out, but there is concern that would antagonize the Taliban at a time the United States’ main goal is evacuating people.

Here’s what we known about the weapons and equipment seized by Taliban:

– While there are no definitive numbers yet, the current intelligence assessment was that the Taliban are believed to control more than 2,000 armored vehicles, an official told Reuters.

– The seized armored vehicles include US Humvees, and up to 40 aircraft potentially including UH-60 Black Hawks, scout attack helicopters, and ScanEagle military drones.

– “We have already seen Taliban fighters armed with US-made weapons they seized from the Afghan forces,” Representative Michael McCaul, the top Republican on the US House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee, told Reuters.

– Between 2002 and 2017, the United States gave the Afghan military an estimated $28 billion in weaponry, including guns, rockets, night-vision goggles and even small drones for intelligence gathering.

– The US also provided aircraft like the Blackhawk helicopters, which have been the most visible sign of military assistance, and were supposed to be the Afghan military’ biggest advantage over the Taliban.

– Between 2003 and 2016 the United States provided Afghan forces with 208 aircraft, according to the US Government Accountability Office (GAO). In the last week, many of those aircraft were most useful for Afghan pilots to escape the Taliban.

– Some planes were in the United States for maintenance and will stay. Those en route to Afghan forces will instead be used by the US military to help in the evacuation from Kabul.

– While they are concerned about the Taliban having access to the helicopters, the aircraft require frequent maintenance and many are complicated to fly without extensive training, officials said.

– Retired US Army General Joseph Votel, who oversaw US military operations in Afghanistan as head of US Central Command from 2016 to 2019, said most of the high-end hardware captured by the Taliban, including the aircraft, was not equipped with sensitive US technology.

– There is a more immediate concern about some of the easier- to-use weapons and equipment, such as night-vision goggles. “The ability to operate at night is a real game-changer,” one congressional aide told Reuters.

– Since 2003 the United States has provided Afghan forces with at least 600,000 infantry weapons including M16 assault rifles, 162,000 pieces of communication equipment, and 16,000 night-vision goggle devices.

– Smalls arms seized by the insurgents such as machine guns, mortars, as well as artillery pieces including howitzers, could give the Taliban an advantage against any resistance that could surface in historic anti-Taliban strongholds such as the Panjshir Valley northeast of Kabul, officials have said.

(With Reuters inputs)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories

  • Flight threat call at Kolkata airport

    Kolkata, Aug 18 (PTI) A call threatening to hijack a plane was received at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport here on Wednesday evening, police said. Police said they are trying to track the individual who made the call and disconnected it, saying he was joking.

  • Gorhe praises Navi Mumbai civic body for works during pandemic

    Thane, Aug 18 (PTI) Deputy Chairperson of the Maharashtra Legislative Council Neelam Gorhe on Wednesday lauded the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) for its development and welfare works undertaken during the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Man attempts self-immolation near Talkatora

    New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) A man tried to set himself on fire near Talkatora Road here on Wednesday, police said.

  • French Patients in ICUs for Covid Above 2,000 for First Time Since June 14

    That figure has more than doubled in less than a month as the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus is putting a renewed strain on the French hospital system.

  • Evacuations More Important Than US Military Withdrawal Date: House Panel Chairman

    "We need to make sure that every one of those individuals that we know put their lives on their lives are out," Democratic Representative Gregory Meek told MSNBC.

  • Education ministry releases list of 44 recipients of National Teachers Awards

    New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind will honour 44 selected meritorious teachers on Teacher's Day on September 5 this year.

  • Four persons from PoK apprehended at LoC in the Poonch sector: Indian Army

    Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 18 (ANI): Four persons from Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir were apprehended at the Line of Control in the Poonch sector, informed an official statement by the Indian Army.

  • Cabinet approves MoU between India, Bangladesh on cooperation in disaster management

    New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI): The Union Cabinet was on Wednesday apprised of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in March this year between the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Bangladesh's Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief.

  • Missing farmer found dead in fields in UP's Muzaffarnagar

    Muzaffarnagar (UP), Aug 18 (PTI) A 55-year-old farmer, who had been missing since August 15, was found dead in the fields at Rukandpur village in Khatauli area here on Wednesday evening, police said.

  • Raj govt to upgrade 307 primary schools

    Jaipur, Aug 18 (PTI) The Rajasthan government has decided to upgrade 703 government primary schools in the state to upper primary level.

  • Delta Surging in Areas of Low Covid-19 Vaccine Coverage: WHO

    Circulation of the Delta variant in areas of low vaccination is driving transmission of COVID19 around the world, World Health Organization officials said on Wednesday.

  • Delhi govt changes Muharram holiday to Aug 20

    New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) The Delhi government on Wednesday declared August 20 a public holiday on account of 'Muharram'.

  • Court summons Andhra CM, others on biz deals

    Hyderabad, Aug 18 (PTI): A Special Court of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued summons to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and others to appear before it in connection with two cases over alleged quid pro quo deals.

  • Erdogan Says Turkish Contacts With UAE Have Made Progress

    Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, bitter rivals in the Middle East, have been in contact in recent months and made some progress, President Tayyip Erdogan said after rare talks on Wednesday with a senior UAE official.

  • Biden set to meet with Israel's prime minister on Aug 26 -White House

    President Joe Biden will host Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett for a meeting at the White House on Aug. 26, the White House said on Wednesday. "The President and Prime Minister Bennett will discuss critical issues related to regional and global security, including Iran," according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki. "The visit will also be an opportunity for the two leaders to discuss efforts to advance peace, security, and prosperity for Israelis and Palestinians and the importance of working towards a more peaceful and secure future for the region."

  • Andhra Pradesh reports 1,433 new COVID-19 cases

    Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 18 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh reported 1,433 new coronavirus cases and 15 deaths in the past 24 hours.

  • Odisha to fully vaccinate all resident Tibetans

    Bhubaneswar, Aug 18 (PTI) The Odisha government on Wednesday decided to fully vaccinate all Tibetans residing in the state, an official said.

  • Army reacts quickly to help save life of elderly man in JK's Poonch

    Jammu, Aug 18 (PTI) Timely assistance by the Army saved the life of a 72-year-old man who fell unconscious in the higher reaches of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, a defence spokesman said.

  • Greek firefighters battle growing forest blaze near Athens

    Greek firefighters on Wednesday battled a wildfire raging through one of the last remaining pine forests near Athens and said that homes could be at risk. Buses were on standby in Vilia, about 50 km (30 miles) from Athens, to evacuate residents if needed, as strong winds fanned a fire that started on Monday but had seemed under control. About 400 firefighters, assisted by additional firefighters from Poland, 15 helicopters and six firefighting planes, were dispatched to the area.

  • Assam declares half day for Muharram

    Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 19 (ANI): The Assam government, in a press release on Wednesday, has said that the government has declared half day on August 20 on account of Muharram in the state.