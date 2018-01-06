FIGHT Over ! Will Kangana Join Karan in his show?

Filmmaker Karan Johar says he will be happy to have 'Manikarnika- the queen of jhansi' actress Kangana Ranaut as a guest for his upcoming show "India's Next Superstars". Kangana had sparked the infamous debate by calling Karan a "flagbearer of nepotism" during her appearance on his chat show "Koffee With Karan" in 2017. Karan will be seen co-judging "India's Next Superstar" along with filmmaker Rohit Shetty. Actress Priyanka Chopra will be seen making an appearance in the Star Plus's show.