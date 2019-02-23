Our fight is for Kashmir not against Kashmir: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public rally in Rajasthan's Tonk on Saturday. He paid tribute to the CRPF personnel who lost their lives in Pulwama terror attack. Remarking that the whole world is supporting India in this hour of difficulty, he said, "I'm proud of our jawans who within 100 hours sent the perpetrators of the attack on their comrades, to the place where they belong." Clearing his stand on terrorism he added, "Our fight is against terrorism and enemies of humanity. Our fight is for Kashmir not against Kashmir, not against Kashmiris. What happened to Kashmiri students in last few days, such things should not happen in this country."