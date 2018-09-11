Fifth Test: England outclass India by 118 runs, clinch series 4-1

London, Sep 11 (IANS) Opener Lokesh Rahul and Rishabh Pant's heroics went in vain as England defeated India by 118 runs in the fifth and final Test to clinch the series 4-1 at the Oval here on Tuesday.

Chasing a massive 463-run target, Rahul (149) and Pant's (114) centuries had given India a slim hope of clinching, or at least saving, the Test.

However, after both went back to the pavilion, the English bowlers performed the last rites with ease, scalping the remaining three wickets in quick succession.

