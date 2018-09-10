Fifth Test: England declare 2nd innings at 423/8

London, Sep 10 (IANS) England declared their second innings at 423/8 on Monday, setting India a target of 464 runs to win the fifth and final Test here. England have already won the series 3-1.

Adil Rashid was not out on 20 when Sam Curran (21) was dismissed by Hanuma Vihari and England captain Joe Root decided to announce the declaration.

Alastair Cook, who is appearing in his last Test, was the highest scorer among the England batsmen with 147 runs. Root, who was involved in a 259-run partnership with Cook, scored 125.

For India, the debutant Vihari had excellent figures of 3/37 while Ravindra Jadeja posted 3/179.

Brief scores: England 332 and 423/8 declared (Alastair Cook 147, Joe Root 125; Hanuma Vihari 3/37, Ravindra Jadeja 3/179) vs India 292 on Day 4.

--IANS

ajb/sed