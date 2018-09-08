Fifth Test: England bowled out for 332 in first innings

London, Sep 8 (IANS) England were bowled out for 332 in their first innings on the second day of the fifth and final Test rubber against India at the Oval here on Saturday.

Opener Alastair Cook (71), Jos Buttler (89) and Moeen Ali (50) starred with the bat to help their side reach a respectable total, while left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja was the pick of the bowlers, claiming four English wickets for 79 runs.

Apart from Jadeja, pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma shared three wickets each conceding 83 and 62 runs respectively.

Resuming the post-lunch session from 304/8, the hosts could only manage to add another 28 runs as Jadeja struck twice to wrap up England.

Two overs after the play resumed in the afternoon session, Jadeja came with a much needed breakthrough for India, breaking the crucial 98-run partnership between Stuart Broad (38) and Buttler. Broad while trying to drive a length ball by Jadeja over mid-on, handed a sensational catch to Lokesh Rahul with the hosts scorecard reading 312/9.

Jadeja then also ended the English innings, sending back a well settled Buttler, who was racing towards his ton.

Looking for a big shot on a length ball, which turned a bit, a thick edge off Buttler's bat landed in the hands of Ajinkya Rahane at the slip.

Earlier in the day, England resumed from their overnight score of 198/7 and after the addition of just 16 runs to their overnight score, the hosts received the first blow as Jadeja caught Rashid (15) in front of the stumps.

Buttler was then joined by Broad and the duo denied the visiting bowlers any further success as they fought back with a 90-run partnership to help England reach 304/8 at lunch.

Brief scores: England: 332 all out (Jos Buttler 89, Alastair Cook 71; Ravindra Jadeja 4/79, Ishant Sharma 3/62) vs India on Day 2.

