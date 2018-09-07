Fifth Test: England 68/1 at lunch vs India

London, Sep 7 (IANS) Opting to bat, England were 68/1 at lunch on the first day of the fifth and final cricket Test against India at the Oval here on Friday.

Openers Keaton Jennings (23) and Alastair Cook (37 not out) provided an ideal start to England's inning, forging a 60-run stand for the first wicket.

Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja came with the first breakthrough for India as he sent back Jennings in the 24th over with the hosts' scorecard reading 60 runs.

Jennings miscalculated attempt to nudge the ball towards leg side came straight off the face of the bat and landed safely in the hands of Lokesh Rahul at the leg slip.

Moeen Ali and Cook, playing his final international match, were unbeaten at 2 and 37 runs respectively when the umpires called for the lunch break.

Earlier, England, who have already won the series 3-1, had picked the same 11 who won the fourth Test in Southampton by 60 runs, while India made two changes to their playing 11.

The visitors handed Andhra Pradesh batsman Hanuma Vihari his international debut, who replaced all-rounder Hardik Pandya, while experienced left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja came in place of injured off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

Brief scores: England: 68/1 (Alastair Cook 37 not out, Keaton Jennings 23; Ravindra Jadeja 1/15) vs India at lunch on Day 1.

