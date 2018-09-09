Fifth Test: England 20/0 in second innings, lead by 60 runs vs India

London, Sep 9 (IANS) England were 20 for no loss in their second innings at Tea on the third day of the fifth and final Test against India at the Oval here on Sunday.

The hosts have now a 60-run lead against India.

England openers Alstair Cook, who is featuring in his last Test, and Keaton Jennings were unbeaten on 13 and 7.

Earlier in the day, half-centuries by debutant Hanuma Vihari (56) and Ravindra Jadeja (86) helped India post 292 runs in their first innings in reply to England's first innings score of 332 runs.

Resuming the third day at 174/6, Vihari (56) and Jadeja (86) played sensibly to take India close to England's first innings total.

Vihari notched up his maiden Test half-century before edging a Moeen Ali delivery to England wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow, while Jadeja's 156-ball knock brought the visitors back in contest as India were once reeling at 160/6.

The all-rounder was involved in a 77-run partnership with Vihari before stitching 32 runs with tailender Jasprit Bumrah (0).

India had lost the wicket of Ishant Sharma (4) and Bumrah in the post-lunch session. While Ishant's thick edge went into Bairstow's gloves, Bumrah was run out, the last wicket to fall.

For England, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes and James Anderson had scalped two wickets each.

Brief scores: England 332 and 20/0 (Alastair Cook 13, Keaton Jennings 7) vs India 292 (Ravindra Jadeja 86, Hanuma Vihari 56; James Anderson 2/30) at Tea on Day 3.

--IANS

kk/sed