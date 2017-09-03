Fifth ODI: India vs Sri Lanka scoreboard

Colombo, Sep 3 (IANS) Following is the scoreboard of the fifth One-Day International (ODI) between India and Sri Lanka at the R.Premadasa Stadium here on Sunday.

Sri Lanka:

Niroshan Dickwella c & b Bhuvneshwar 2

Upul Tharanga c Dhoni b Bumrah 48

Dilshan Munaweera c Kohli b Bhuvneshwar 4

Lahiru Thirimanne b Bhuvneshwar 67

Angelo Mathews c Dhoni b Kuldeep Yadav 55

Milinda Siriwardana c Thakur b Bhuvneshwar 18

Wanidu Hasaranga run out 9

Akila Dananjaya st Dhoni b Chahal 4

Malinda Pushpakumara b Bumrah 8

Vishwa Fernando not out 7

Lasith Malinga c Rahul b Bhuvneshwar 2

Extras: 14

Total: (in 49.4 overs) 238 all out

Fall of wickets: 14-1 (Niroshan Dickwella, 2.6 overs), 40-2 (Dilshan Munaweera, 6.2), 63-3 (Upul Tharanga, 9.2), 185-4 (Lahiru Thirimanne, 38.5), 194-5 (Angelo Mathews, 41.1), 205-6 (Wanidu Hasaranga, 43), 212-7 (Akila Dananjaya, 44.6), 228-8 (Malinda Pushpakumara, 46.5), 228-9 (Milinda Siriwardana, 47.2), 238-10 (Lasith Malinga, 49.4)

Bowling:

Bhuvneshwar Kumar 9.4-0-42-5

Shardul Thakur 6-0-48-0\\\\

Jasprit Bumrah 10-0-45-2

Kuldeep Yadav 10-0-40-1

Kedar Jadhav 4-0-20-0

Yuzvendra Chahal 10-0-36-1India:

Rohit Sharma c Pushpakumara b Fernando 16

Ajinkya Rahane c Munaweera b Malinga 5

Virat Kohli not out 110

Manish Pandey c Tharanga b Pushpakumara 36

Kedar Jadhav c Dickwella b Hasaranga 63

Mahendra Singh Dhoni not out 1

Extras: 8

Total: (in 46.3 overs) 239/4

Fall of Wickets: 17-1 (Ajinkya Rahane, 4.4 overs), 29-2 (Rohit Sharma, 7.3), 128-3 (Manish Pandey, 25.1), 237-4 (Kedar Jadhav, 46.1)

Bowling:

Lasith Malinga 8-1-35-1

Vishwa Fernando 7-0-40-1

Akila Dananjaya 10-0-49-0

Angelo Mathews 3-0-14-0

Malinda Pushpakumara 10-0-40-1

Milinda Siriwardana 4-0-28-0

Wanidu Hasaranga 4.3-0-29-1

