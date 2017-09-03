    Fifth ODI: India vs Sri Lanka scoreboard

    Indo Asian News Service

    Colombo, Sep 3 (IANS) Following is the scoreboard of the fifth One-Day International (ODI) between India and Sri Lanka at the R.Premadasa Stadium here on Sunday.

    Sri Lanka:

    Niroshan Dickwella c & b Bhuvneshwar 2

    Upul Tharanga c Dhoni b Bumrah 48

    Dilshan Munaweera c Kohli b Bhuvneshwar 4

    Lahiru Thirimanne b Bhuvneshwar 67

    Angelo Mathews c Dhoni b Kuldeep Yadav 55

    Milinda Siriwardana c Thakur b Bhuvneshwar 18

    Wanidu Hasaranga run out 9

    Akila Dananjaya st Dhoni b Chahal 4

    Malinda Pushpakumara b Bumrah 8

    Vishwa Fernando not out 7

    Lasith Malinga c Rahul b Bhuvneshwar 2

    Extras: 14

    Total: (in 49.4 overs) 238 all out

    Fall of wickets: 14-1 (Niroshan Dickwella, 2.6 overs), 40-2 (Dilshan Munaweera, 6.2), 63-3 (Upul Tharanga, 9.2), 185-4 (Lahiru Thirimanne, 38.5), 194-5 (Angelo Mathews, 41.1), 205-6 (Wanidu Hasaranga, 43), 212-7 (Akila Dananjaya, 44.6), 228-8 (Malinda Pushpakumara, 46.5), 228-9 (Milinda Siriwardana, 47.2), 238-10 (Lasith Malinga, 49.4)

    Bowling:

    Bhuvneshwar Kumar 9.4-0-42-5

    Shardul Thakur 6-0-48-0\\\\

    Jasprit Bumrah 10-0-45-2

    Kuldeep Yadav 10-0-40-1

    Kedar Jadhav 4-0-20-0

    Yuzvendra Chahal 10-0-36-1India:

    Rohit Sharma c Pushpakumara b Fernando 16

    Ajinkya Rahane c Munaweera b Malinga 5

    Virat Kohli not out 110

    Manish Pandey c Tharanga b Pushpakumara 36

    Kedar Jadhav c Dickwella b Hasaranga 63

    Mahendra Singh Dhoni not out 1

    Extras: 8

    Total: (in 46.3 overs) 239/4

    Fall of Wickets: 17-1 (Ajinkya Rahane, 4.4 overs), 29-2 (Rohit Sharma, 7.3), 128-3 (Manish Pandey, 25.1), 237-4 (Kedar Jadhav, 46.1)

    Bowling:

    Lasith Malinga 8-1-35-1

    Vishwa Fernando 7-0-40-1

    Akila Dananjaya 10-0-49-0

    Angelo Mathews 3-0-14-0

    Malinda Pushpakumara 10-0-40-1

    Milinda Siriwardana 4-0-28-0

    Wanidu Hasaranga 4.3-0-29-1

    --IANS

    ajb/