Fifth ODI: India restrict Sri Lanka to low total

Colombo, Sep 3 (IANS) Right-arm medium pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar clinched a five-wicket haul as India restricted Sri Lanka to 238 runs in their fifth and final One-Day International at the R. Premadasa Stadium here on Sunday.

Bhuvneshwar returned figures of 5/42 while fellow medium-pacer Jasprit Bumrah also performed well with figures of 2/45.

For Sri Lanka, middle-order batsmen Lahiru Thirimanne (67) and Angelo Mathews (55) played sensible knocks to put up a 122-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Brief Scores: Sri Lanka 238/10 in 49.4 overs (Thirimanne 67, Angelo Mathews 55; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 5/42) against India.

