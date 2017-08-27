Fifth Covelong Point Surf, Music & Yoga Festival culminates

Chennai, Aug 27 (IANS) Navin Kumar and Ramesh Hannuman won the Novice (Under 12) and Juniors (17 to 22 Years) Categories while Ajeesh Ali defended his title in the Groms Category (Under 16) of the Covelong Point Surf Music & Yoga Festival, which ended here on Sunday

Among others, Suhasini Damian secured the top spot in the Women Category (All Age- Local) while the Women Category (All Age- International) saw Brigid Hayes emerge victorious in this category.

Raghul Panneerselvam and Palani Vijayan clinched the champion's position in the Seniors Category (23- 30 years) & Masters Category (Above 30 years).

Gus Hugno earned the champions spot in the Open category. Sekar Patchai and Vilassini Sundar were the champions in the Stand- Up Paddling Category (Male & Female) Competition.

The final day of the three day surfing, yoga and music extravaganza also saw high energy performances from popular music bands such as Skrat, Divine and the Raghu Dixit.

"I would like to congratulate all the winners for their amazing performances. I would also like to give a huge round of applause to all the participants as well for daring to brave the sea in difficult conditions," said Rammohan Paranjape, Vice- President, Surfing Federation of India.

"It is always special to see so many surfers come together for the Covelong Point Surf, Music & Yoga Festival 2017. Not only has the surfing community in India but locals as well as the government has seen the potential of this event grow every year," he added.

