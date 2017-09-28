FIFA World Cup 2018 qualifiers: Eder, Renato Sanches return to Portugal squad for final two matches

After their opening 2-0 loss to Switzerland, Portugal have strung together seven wins for a maximum 21 points, but remain second in Group B three points behind the undefeated Swiss

>Lisbon: Striker Eder, the goal-scoring hero of Portugal's Euro 2016 victory, makes his return to the squad along with Renato Sanches and Goncalo Guedes for the final two World Cup qualifying matches against Andorra and Switzerland.

Led by four-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, the 25-strong squad picked by coach Fernando Santos are away against Andorra on 7 October before hosting the Swiss team three days later in Lisbon.

After their opening 2-0 loss to Switzerland, Portugal have strung together seven wins for a maximum 21 points, but remain second in Group B three points behind the undefeated Swiss.

The Portuguese are already assured of competing in the play-offs for next year's World Cup in Russia, but a victory over Andorra would set up a contest with the Swiss to decide group winners " and the sole automatic qualifying spot.

>Portugal squad

Goalkeepers (3): Rui Patricio (Sporting), Anthony Lopes (Lyon/FRA), Beto (Goztepe/TUR)

Defenders (8): Nelson Semedo (Barcelona/ESP), Cedric Soares (Southampton/ENG), Pepe (Besiktas/TUR), Jose Fonte (West Ham/ENG), Bruno Alves (Glasgow/SCO), Luis Neto (Fenerbahce/TUR), Eliseu (Benfica), Antunes (Getafe/ESP)

Midfielders (8): William Carvalho (Sporting), Danilo Pereira (FC Porto), Renato Sanches (Swansea/ENG), Joao Moutinho (Monaco/FRA), Joao Mario (Inter Milan/ITA), Andre Gomes (Barcelona/ESP), Bruno Fernandes (Sporting), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City/ENG)

Forwards (6): Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid/ESP), Ricardo Quaresma (Besiktas/TUR), Gelson Martins (Sporting), Andre Silva (AC Milan/ITA), Eder (Lokomotiv Moscow/RUS), Goncalo Guedes (Valencia/ESP)