FIFA World Cup 2018 qualifiers: Harry Kane looking to make amends with England for goalless August

Harry Kane admits he is glad England's World Cup qualifier against Malta falls on 1 September after the Tottenham Hotspur star suffered another barren August.

Kane has never scored a Premier League goal in August, a surprising statistic for a player who has won the Premier League's golden boot two years in a row.

He has hit the woodwork this term but has yet to find the net in matches against Newcastle, Chelsea and Burnley and is glad to be turning the calendar page for England's World Cup qualifier.

"Obviously, for some reason the ball doesn't seem to go in in August. Who knows why?" Kane said.

"I haven't scored in August yet, so there is still room for improvement. I feel like I am in a good place physically at the moment, so that's good.

"My job now is to try to score for England in the next two games and go from there. The Malta game is on 1 September, so we've all had a little joke about it. I should be good to go now.

"I've had two very good seasons without scoring in August before, so I just need to keep my head down and work hard because I know the goals will come."

Meanwhile, Jermain Defoe is happy to try to help fill the gap for England that Wayne Rooney's retirement has left in terms of mentoring young players.

And Defoe has stressed the hunger he still has for representing his country as he attempts to work his way towards his "dream" of featuring at next year's World Cup.

Former captain Rooney, England's record goalscorer, called time on his international career last week, leaving the squad short of the 31-year-old's vast experience for the forthcoming double-header against Malta and Slovakia.

But England boss Gareth Southgate mentioned 34-year-old Defoe with regard to experienced members who could help nurture some of the youngsters in Rooney's absence.

When asked if that was a role he could see himself embracing, Bournemouth striker Defoe said: "Of course. I think it comes naturally, to be honest.

"At my club I try to speak to a lot of the younger players and give them advice. It is something I feel I am good at and if I can bring that to this camp, I certainly will."