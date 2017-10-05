FIFA World Cup 2018 Qualifiers: Tottenham Star Harry Kane to Captain England Against Slovenia

New Delhi: Harry Kane has been confirmed as England captain for the World Cup qualifier against Slovenia, however, boss Gareth Southgate is yet to decide who his permanent skipper will be.

Southgate confirmed that Tottenham striker Kane will lead Three Lions on Thursday night but England head coach Southgate hasn’t decided on the long-term destination of the armband.

However, speaking ahead of the Group F clash, Southgate revealed Kane has known for a month that he will wear the armband only for the Wembley tie.

“He’s captain tomorrow, which he knew a month ago. We’d already had that conversation,” Southgate said.

“His leadership qualities are invaluable to us as a team. He’s in a good moment as well in terms of his form. We really enjoy working with him – I’ve known him a long time – and he’s improving and maturing all the time,” he added.

Kane, who has scored 13 goals in 11 appearances for club and country so far this season, said, “It makes me very proud. Growing up as a kid you dream about playing for your country and being captain as well.

“As a kid, you want to play for your country and you always dream about being captain, especially walking out at Wembley. That will be an amazing thing for me personally.”

Meanwhile, Kane’s team-mate, Dele Alli, misses the game through suspension after his middle-finger gesture in the win over Slovakia.

England can secure their place in Russia if they avoid defeat against Slovenia at Wembley on Thursday night. Southgate’s squad then travel to face Lithuania in their final match of qualifying on October 8.