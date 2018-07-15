FIFA World Cup 2018: Indian fans celebrate France's win over Croatia

As France lifted FIFA World Cup 2018 at Luzhniki Stadium on Sunday, fans across India celebrated its win with much excitement and fervor. One of the fans said, "We are very proud we have won this battle." Another fan who was very excited about France's win said, "We were all excited and earlier I had hopes that France would lift the world cup." In the FIFA World Cup 2018, France beat Croatia 4-2 to lift their first World Cup trophy since 1998. Fans were seen glued to the match screenings and shouted in excitement after France won the match.