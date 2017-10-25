FIFA Website Crashes as Fans Try to Buy Tickets For England vs Brazil U17 World Cup Semi-Final

The England vs. Brazil Under-17 FIFA World Cup semi-final match was relocated to Kolkata from Guwahati due to poor ground condition after days of heavy rainfall.

New Delhi: Fans in Kolkata have shown a massive interest in the England vs. Brazil Under-17 FIFA World Cup semi-final after the match was relocated to the city from Guwahati, due to poor ground condition after days of heavy rainfall. A capacity crowd of 66,600 is expected when the football giants lock horns today (October 25) at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium).

However, the ticket booking process was not that easy for the fans. After relocation of the match, FIFA announced that tickets would only be available online and that reportedly resulted in the crashing of the official FIFA website. Moreover, Football buffs buying the online tickets were left heartbroken to find “sold out” on the site.

While 20,000 netizens had registered at the site at 7.15 p.m., over an hour before the scheduled start of sales at 8.30 p.m. on Tuesday, the number of registrations crossed a whopping five lakh a little after midnight.

“Within five hours all tickets were sold. At one point a little after midnight there were five lakh fans in the queue,” said Local Organising Committee (LOC) project director Joy Bhattacharjya.

Around 35,000 tickets priced at Rs 100 flat were put up for public sale.

A member of the organising committee said, besides those sold online to the public, a bulk of the other tickets, including the complimentaries, have already been distributed.

“Almost 80 per cent of the tickets, that is over 52,000, have already been distributed or sold,” he said.

West Bengal Sports Minister Aroop Biswas was confident of a full house.

“The tickets were a worry for us. We thank the FIFA and others. We are hoping to see a full house,” he said.

Bhattacharjya said because of the short time left, it was decided at 2 a.m. on Tuesday to start the redemption process at 11 a.m.

“We bought the tickets on Monday night by a chartered flight from Guwahati which also flew in the two teams. At 2 a.m., we decided to tell the people to come to the ticket redemption counters from 11 a.m. By 10 a.m. there were 2,000-3,000 people before the counters. So we started the redemption from 10-15 a.m.,” he said.

“The fact that only 3,000 people are yet to redeem their tickets, shows it has been as smooth as we could have hoped for,” he said.

