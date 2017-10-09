FIFA Under-17 World Cup 2017: Jeakson Singh Thaunaojam Scores India’s First Goal In A Football World Cup, Receives Praise From Sunil Chhetri And Twitterati

Jeakson Singh Thaunaojam ensured that he gave the Indian fans something to cheer about when he scored India's first ever goal in a FIFA World CUp match against Colombia in the Under-17 World Cup.

The name Jeakson Singh Thaunaojam will go down in history for all eternity because the young player became the first Indian footballer to score in a Football World Cup. On October 9, 2017, India found its new sporting sensation after the likes of Bhaichung Bhutia and Sunil Chhetri in Jeakson Singh Thaunaojam. The 17-year-old lad from Manipur won the hearts of every Indian by scoring a goal against Colombia during the FIFA Under-17 Football World Cup Group A match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi. India lost the match 2-1 but Jeakson Singh Thaunaojam ensured that he gave the Indian fans something to cheer about and true to its form Twitterati could not help but hail the youngster’s heroic attempt at giving India a win in the Under-17 World Cup. The Twitter users exploded in jubilation on his goal and gave the young player a hero’s welcome.

Jeakson Singh Thaunaojam who plays as a midfielder scored a fine header against the Colombians in the 82nd minute to equal the scores but Juan Penaloza who had scored the first goal for Columbia scored another in the 83rd minute to keep the lead for his team and win the match. However, Jeakson Singh Thaunaojam’s goal gave much solace to the Indian fans that have always been yearning to see their team play in the World Cup. The Indian fans took to Twitter to celebrate the magnificent goal. Sunil Chhetri, Praful Patel and many others congratulated the football player. Sample a few tweets below. Jeakson Singh: All You Need to Know About India’s First Ever Goalscorer in FIFA Tournament

Not sure if I’ve been happier watching a goal scored by an Indian team. So much to be proud about and so much to learn. #INDvCOL — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) October 9, 2017

A very closely fought game.

Congratulations to Jeakson for scoring the India’s first goal in #FIFAU17WC.

Keep believing! #INDvCOL pic.twitter.com/SC4VNlYOIa — Praful Patel (@praful_patel) October 9, 2017

Jeakson Singh, the boy who scripted history for India in the Under-17 Football World Cup — Priyarag Verma (@priyarag) October 9, 2017

@Minerva_AFC boy scores india’s first ever goal for india @IndianFootball at any World Cup so so so proud of him https://t.co/svSmJxIbxj — Ranjit Bajaj (@THE_RanjitBajaj) October 9, 2017

This moment will become a GK question in KBC

GK: First Indian 2 score in a @FIFAcom football tournament..?

Ans: Jeakson Singh ⚽️

Scores first ever goal 4 India vs Colombia #FIFA17WC — Nayan (@njb_moon) October 9, 2017

Jeakson Singh Thaunaojam, the first ever to score a goal for India in the World Cup. Your named shall be remembered. — Arindam Halder (@arindamego) October 9, 2017

This is just the start of scripting history in India. We are sure that Jeakson Singh Thaunaojam along with team India will ensure that they give more occasions for Indian fans to cheer and keep the hopes and spirits alive in the Indian sports lovers’ heart; after all there are many more games other than cricket that we Indians can excel at.