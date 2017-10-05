FIFA Under 17 World Cup 2017 Tickets: Price & How to Book Tickets Online of Football World Cup in Mumbai, Delhi, Goa and Other Cities

The FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017 will kick-start on October 6, 2017. The host India is all set to make the debut in FIFA World Cup. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, FIFA General Secretary Fatma Samoura and Head of FIFA tournaments Jaime Yarza will be present on the inaugural day on Friday at the 60,000-seater Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi. The first match is going to be held between India and United States in the U-17 World Cup 2017. (ALSO READ FIFA Under 17 World Cup 2017 Schedule in PDF: Download Updated U-17 Football World Cup Complete Time Table with Venue Details).

Indian footballers such as I.M. Vijayan, Bhaichung Bhutia and Sunil Chhetri are also likely to join this major Indian football tournament on the inaugural day. You too can witness this sports extravaganza! You can watch the FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017 live in action in Goa, Guwahati, Kochi, Kolkata, Navi Mumbai or New Delhi. The match will be held at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa, Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati, Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi, Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata, Dr D Y Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi. The ticket prices start at just Rs 60 and you can avail upto 25 percent discount. But hurry up, the tickets are getting sold out quickly! (ALSO READ FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017: Samosa or Paneer Pakoda in the Meal Packet? Budget Conscious Sports Ministry on a Cost Cutting Spree).

Here are the steps to book tickets for FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017:

Step 1: Go to the official website tickets.india2017wc.com

Step 2: You will see the tickets by venue. Click ‘Book Tickets’ under the venue you wish to attend (Goa, Guwahati, Kochi, Kolkata, Navi Mumbai or New Delhi).

Step 3: Choose a match day and click ‘Buy Tickets’ of the match you want to attend.

Step 4: At this point you will get to see all the details of the match including the map of the venue. Add the number of tickets you wish to buy in your choice of category and press ‘continue’.

Step 5: Verify the details and reset if you want to make any changes and then ‘Place Order’.

Step 6: You will have to either login to the website or you can also continue as a guest to make payment of the tickets.

Step 7: Select delivery and pickup options from courier or pickup from one of the venues.

Step 8: If you select the option of ‘Pickup at Venue’, you will have to add your contact details sucha as your first name, last name, email ID , name of the country and mobile number.

Step 9: Make the payment.

The following documents are compulsory for ticket pickup:

For picking up the FIFA U-17 WOrld Cup 2017 tickets, you will have to carry the card / bank account owner’s original Govt. issued photo ID, along with a clean, fully legible, photocopy of the same ID.

If you have used your debit or credit card, to make the payment, you will need to go to the venue with the original debit/credit card, along with a clean, fully legible, photocopy of the same card.

If you send someone else to collect the tickets, you will have to carry both originals and photocopies.

An authorization letter with the name of the representative, signed by the card holder/bank account owner A Govt issued photo ID of the representative, along with a clean and legible photocopy of the same photo identification.

In case of absence of any one of the documents above can result in the tickets being refused at the ticket pickup window.

Photograph: Official website of Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA).